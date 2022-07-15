Forest Whitaker’s Top 10 Movies

We review the best Forest Whitaker movies, an actor who has managed to become one of those notable performers who, the moment he appears in any production, seems to raise its quality. Capable of combining auteur proposals with all kinds of mainstream cinema, from the Oscar-winning to the most profitable franchises (including Star Wars and Marvel), he has gone down in history as the fourth Afro-descendant winner of the Oscar for best actor, only behind the legends Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington and Jamie Foxx.

Born Forest Steven Whitaker III in Longview, Texas, on July 15, 1961, he was the son of an insurer and a school teacher who, during her pregnancy, was in the middle of her university studies. Raised in Carson, California, he got into Polytechnic State University on a scholarship for his role as a defensive tackle on the football team. Luckily for his current fans, a back injury caused him to give up the sport to focus first on music and later on dramatic arts. Accepted into the music conservatory at the University of Southern California to study opera as a tenor, he ended up entering the university’s school of dramatic arts. where he graduated in 1982.

That same year he would begin his acting career with a small role in ‘that exciting course‘ (Amy Heckerling, 1982) which would be followed by increasingly interesting roles. After working onthe color of money‘ (1986), one of Martin Scorsese’s best films, and in ‘platoon‘ (1986), one of Oliver Stone’s best films, got his first major recognition thanks to his work in ‘good morning vietnam‘ (Barry Levinson, 1987).

“As a child, I never dreamed of being an actor or director. Even when I was already working professionally, it took me a long time to know if that was what I really wanted to be”, confessed in an interview in 1998 an actor who has ended up appearing in one of the 30 best films of the last 30 years according to IMDb. “Now I feel comfortable with what I do, but I see that I can continue to improve it, that I can create a deeper balance in my life, and I continue to work on it. I didn’t plan for things to turn out like this at all. But I have to say I feel good. I feel good”.

Below we review ten essential titles in his filmography. It has not been easy, With nearly a hundred collaborations, the interpreter has earned his place in the industry. but what movies will he really be remembered for? Do you stay with his most authorial facet or with his big blockbusters?