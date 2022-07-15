Father there is only one 3, the new Nicolas Cage and Ryan Gosling, in theaters

Santiago Segura’s new comedy hits theaters. But there are many more premieres.

The billboard is renewed with films like Father there is only one 3the family comedy of Santiago Segura, Pig, with Nicholas Cage; either Between life and deathwith Antonio de la Torre.

PIG (Drama with Nicolas Cage)

Nicolas Cage is the star of this drama in which the actor manages to create a character full of drama. Nothing less than a truffle hunter who lives alone and isolated and who does everything possible to get his truffle sow back. Thriller and drama in equal parts in a work blessed by critics.

FATHER THERE IS NO MORE THAN ONE 3 (Family comedy with Santiago Segura)

one more year, Safe Santiago directs and stars in a family movie set to hit the box office this summer. On this occasion, it is a comedy set at Christmas that revolves around the search for a figure of a Bethlehem that has been broken by accident. Next to Segura appear Toni Acosta, Loles Len, Leo Harlem, Silvia Abril and Carlos Iglesias.

BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH (Thriller with Antonio de la Torre)

From Belgium comes this thriller starring Anthony of the Tower. In it, the actor from Malaga plays a father tortured by the suicide of his son. A case that has many dark points to resolve.

MORE PREMIERES

The thriller also hits theaters THE INVISIBLE AGENT with a luxury cast. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in a fast-paced spy thriller directed by the filmmakers of avengers. can also be seen IN FRONT OF YOUa Korean drama signed by Hong Sang-soo (On the beach alone at night); japanese animation SEE YOU ALWAYS, DON GLEES! and turkish drama BETWEEN TWO SUNRISES.