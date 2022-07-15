Thor: Love and Thunder: exceeded $ 200 million internationally and $ 380 million worldwide.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what reported by Forbes, Thor: Love and Thunder has officially passed i $ 200 million internationally. On Wednesday, in fact, the film by Taika Waititi has cashed others 16.4 millions of dollars in the international markets in which it was distributed, bringing the total to 203.5 Millions of dollars. In the domestic market, however, the film has grossed so far 178.9 million dollarsfor a total of $ 382.4 million worldwide.

This week, however, the Marvel Studios blockbuster was released in France where he scored already 2.9 million (including 1 million previews). This result is higher than the 53% to the receipts of Thor: Ragnarok he was born in 42% as compared to The Batman from Matt Reeves in French cinemas but lower than 6% to the receipts of Jurassic World Dominion (excluding previews).