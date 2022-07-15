everything we know about the new movie

A few days ago, an alleged Marvel leak claimed that Penn Badgley (You) could be the new Reed Richards in the new movie fantastic four. That, despite John Krasinski’s now-famous cameo playing the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But being from different realities, there is still the chance that there is more than one version of the character. And also, a slightly more complicated vision of the future film at the door.

Other information of considerable interest was released this week. Several insider revealed that Marvel weighs the possibility that Steven Spielberg will be the director of fantastic four. It is a matter of greater magnitude, which would make the project not only a top objective for phase five. At the same time, in a weighty production that could impact the rest of the productions that, according to other rumors, Marvel will release in the medium term.

The Spielberg rumor is the latest in a series of unconfirmed reports about one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects. This group of superheroes is one of the most emblematic in the world of editorial comics. But, so far, any of its adaptations have had mixed results on screen. Especially after the considerable critical and box office failure that suffered the 2015 version directed by Josh Trank and with Miles Teller at the helm.

For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and especially for Kevin Feige, an adaptation that sustains the story of the characters has become a point of honor. But, in addition, it is a project of considerable importance in the face of the idea of ​​having the multiverse as the driving force for the end of phase four and the beginning of the next. The new version of fantastic four went through a long road of encounters and disagreements. In particular, as the project grows in ambition and becomes more relevant to interconnected stories. We bring you some of the confirmed information about it.

A production that goes a long way from paper to screen

The first news about a second reboot in less than a decade fantastic four emerged in 2019. The announcement included the explicit mention that it would be a reinvention of the superhero family that would be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That meant that the 2005 version, and its 2007 sequel — in which Chris Evans participated — would be ignored from the official canon.

So would the failed 2015, which included Michael B. Jordan, future Killmonger. The future version aims to mix traditional comic book history with the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Something that could be seen in the brief passage of Reed Richards starring Krasinski. But this time, the film should cover the origin story of the characters and, also, the inclusion of Doctor Doom.

A curious data? In the first episode of moon knight what looked like Latveria, home to the villain’s traditional fortress, could be seen. So it’s evident that the different Marvel productions are starting to move in specific directions to include the characters. It will be soon? Not as much as you suppose.

A troubled family for Marvel

After the failure of 2015, the next mention about fantastic four, happened in 2019. But despite the enthusiasm that aroused the possibility and some mentions in tables of future projects, phase four did not include it. So, it is most likely that the first official appearance of the superhero family will be for phase five. The announcement could occur at the San Diego Comic-Con, in which Marvel has already announced it would participate with important news.

There are specific signs that the studio’s projects are moving in that direction. In October of the previous year, Disney confirmed that there will be four Marvel movies in 2024. On February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 18. There were no mentions of the name of the moviesbut it is most likely that one of those dates will correspond to the premiere of the film.

Is there a confirmed plot for fantastic four?

There isn’t yet, but it will clearly cover the origin story of the superhero quartet. Of course, it is not entirely clear which version could be chosen to narrate the story, but it will ignore the previous ones on the screen. The reason? Most likely, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to include the characters in their current stories. And that includes acknowledging appearances by traditional comic book villains, like the Ronan the Accuser by Lee Pace, whom we already saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Y Captain Marvel.

With new faces for the gallery

Beyond Krasinski’s appearance and rumors of Badgley as his version on Earth 616, there is little information on the cast. Until recently, there was speculation that Emily Blunt — Krasinski’s wife — could play Sue Storm. But the actress herself confirmed that while she is the fans’ choice for the role, “there were no calls about it yet.”

But there is also a persistent rumor that actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard has been considered for the role. Of the rest of the casting, there are few versions, but most rumors suggest that they will be young actors and, until now, of discreet recognition.



