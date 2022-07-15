Elvis Presley: See what are the differences between the singer’s real life and the movie?

The King of Rock movie is causing a furor in the world. The interpretation of Austin Butler, in the skin of Elvis himself arouses interest and expectation for the new release of the film.

The film has already been released worldwide. and anxiously awaits moviegoers, as well as lovers and followers of Presley, to see and why not analyze and comment on it.

The 3 release dates that the film had are as follows:

– May 25, 2022 (Cannes)

– June 23, 2022 (Australia)

– June 24, 2022 (United States)

What is the Elvis movie about and what to expect from it?

The film is strictly biographical. and tells the life of the iconic singer, from his heyday and resounding success, to his deathbed due to his undue addictions. At the same time, explores the life and music of Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than twenty years,

Who plays Elvis and what is the cast of this long-awaited movie?

It is starred by austin butler (Elvis), Oscar winner Tom Hanks (Tom Parker), stage actress Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery.

The film is now available in all cinemas in Argentina. It premiered on Thursday, July 14, therefore it can already be visualized.

There are some differences marked between the Elvis of the film and the real one:

1 – Colonel Parkerwhich stars Tom Hanks, is portrayed as someone who didn’t have as much experience managing talent, whereas in real life he was already recognized for his work.

two – The age difference between Elvis and Priscilla Presley, his wife. After all, it is not reflected in the film, but the singer was up to 10 years older.

3 – In 1968 Elvis Presley returned to the stage after 7 years having been away from music and it was a comeback that was televised and was a success, Elvis was excited about the project, but not everything we see in the film is true, Parker if you wanted a Christmas song but never built a special Christmas stage that Elvis removed before the presentation.