Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth proud of their daughter India for her acting debut

Elsa Pataky he advanced it on his last visit to Spain: “There is a surprise in the new film”. What we didn’t know at the time is that India Rose, her eldest daughterwould make her first acting debut in the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ starring his father, the renowned actor Chris Hemsworth. The actress then explained that her children are “very familiar” with the cameras because they have taken them to the sets since they were little. “India likes her, but she’s never wanted to teach or anything. She’s never told me she wants to be an actress, but she’s not afraid of cameras,” she told us.

Now that the latest Marvel movie starring Chris Hemsworth has been released, we have seen India Rose make her first cameo. The actor has shared through his social networks two photographs with his daughter. In the first one you can see a tiny India, who is still on all fours, posing with the actor during one of the shoots. And the second, much more current, is one of the scenes of the filming in which she has now been a part. “Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time he was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. She is my favorite superhero”has written proudly.

It is true that throughout these years, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have tried to keep their children in the background. The couple moved to Byron Bay with the intention of leaving behind the media pressure they felt every time they walked with their children through the streets of the United States. And they got it. The marriage has been living in a small town in Australia for years and they have raised their children in the middle of nature.

Elsa Pataky’s children pose for the first time on the red carpet

Now that they are a little older it seems that they are showing something more to the world. Leaving behind the surprising cameo of the oldest, the two twins also posed for the first time in front of the cameras at the premiere of this film. Sasha and Tristán, who turned eight last March, did not want to miss out on one of the most important projects of their father and now also of their sister. For the occasion, the minors wore tailored suits and each one of them marked their own style, as you can see in the video. One of them chose a suit with a white shirt and sneakers while the other preferred a black shirt. In addition, to further mark their personality, one of them has long hair and the other short.

Elsa Pataky admits ups and downs in her relationship with Chris Hemsworth

