Did Harrison Ford Ban Chris Pratt From Being Indiana Jones?

Chris Pratt admits that Harrison Ford talked him out of playing a new version of Indiana Jones, ending the rumors started in 2015.

Since before 2010 the entertainment industry has been affected by a remarkable crisis of creativity, where the new original tapes are scarce, compared to the sequels, prequels, reboots and remakes of stories that have existed in the cinema since the 80’s

Yes ok, the strategy of reviving both franchises as characters it is something that we are incredibly accustomed to, every time a new rumor addresses one of the most beloved productions by fans, the controversy is immediate.

In 2015, after sources close to Lucasfilm shared that their producers had their sights set on restarting the indiana jones franchisethe alleged involvement of Chris Pratt as the character became the central theme.

Apparently, it was believed that the next tape of the iconic archaeologist -in which Harrison Ford will come back like Indiana Jones under the direction of james mangold—, would give rise to a new saga of adventures that would be explored through movies and an animated series for the platform Disney+.

This would not be the first time lucasfilm decide re-cast younger actors for some of its most important characters; among them, the protagonists of the Star Wars prequels, and more recently a young man Han Solo at the hands of Alden Ehrenreich. However, Chris Pratt confirmed that the rumors are completely false because he himself Harrison Ford He said that he is the only one who can play his character.

The only Indiana Jones.

For a long time, it was heard that Chris Pratt could take the mantle of the character for a new story, a rumor that came to an end after the actor’s statements in the podcast “Happy Sad Confused”

“All I know is that I once read a quote from Harrison Ford, I don’t know if it was really his, but it was enough to freak me out. He said something like “When I die, Indiana Jones dies.” And I thought, would the ghost of Harrison Ford haunt me if I played him?” Chris Pratt

The phrase to which Chris Pratt refers comes from an interview conducted in 2019 a harrison Ford during the morning show “Today”where after commenting on the rumors of Pratt assuming the character, the actor cut short:

I am Indiana Jones. When I go, he goes too. It’s that simple. Harrison Ford.

Ford later concluded the interview by pretending to apologize, but confusing the name of the actor by adding “That’s a horrible way to put it to Chris Pine. I’m sorry man”.

Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones in a fifth installment of the saga, which would also be the first not to have the participation of steven spielberg in the production. As for other holdings, it is known that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holkbrook, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas have already finished their scenes, and that until now the film is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

It is not known if said tape will mark the conclusion final of the character, or if the plans of Disney and Lucasfilm They are considering it for new projects. Would box office numbers of the next Indiana Jones film, the ones that will probably define the future of the franchise.

