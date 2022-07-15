Cupra Formentor or Volvo XC40: Which SUV is better?

So much cupra What Volvo They know perfectly well that SUVs have become the body of fashion both in Spain like in Europe. A type of body that has in many cases replaced minivans, sedans and, eye, increasingly compact.

That is why both the Spanish and Swedish brands are deliberately betting on them. In the case of cuprathe Formentor It has become its best seller and one of the revelations of the Spanish market in recent times.

cupra formentor

For its part, Volvo has in his XC40 a compact size SUV that is presented as an alternative to the models of the three big German premiums, Mercedes, Audi Y BMWand which stands out for being obviously one step above the vast majority of generalists.

The comparison between the Cupra Formentor and the Volvo XC40, two very interesting SUVs

If we look at the prices, as we see in quecochemecompro.es, the difference between them is not huge: barely €4,100. The starting price for the access version of the Volvo It is €30,000while the starting price of the most basic version of the cupra It is €34,100.

The differences in this case come precisely in the conception and in the idea of ​​the two brands when designing and manufacturing their models. Meanwhile he Formentor is an SUV designed for those looking for a sportier and more aggressive model in its production, the Swedish model, as usual in Volvofocuses much more on comfort and ride comfort.

Volvo XC40

Both options are very attractive and highly recommended, but taking into account the small difference in price and taking into account that the Formentor It has an engine with 30 horsepower more than the Volvothe model of cupra the step is placed above at the moment.