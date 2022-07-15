Cryptocurrencies: Celsius platform declares bankruptcy after failing with a “corralito”

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A person enters the Celsius portal.

image source, Getty Images

A month ago he established a “corralito” for his clients to protect themselves from extreme market conditions. He didn’t make it and now he’s filed for bankruptcy.

The Celsius platform, one of the largest lenders of digital currencies and a key player in the world of decentralized finance, has accepted the Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Lawwhich allows companies with financial problems to reorganize under the protection of the law.

Celsius will maintain control over its operations with this mechanism, although under the supervision of a court.

“This is the best decision for our community and our company,” Alex Mashinsky, CEO and co-founder of the company, said in a statement.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker