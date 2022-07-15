Criticism: ‘Pig’, the film where Nicolas Cage looks for a truffle pig – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

Pigfilm in which Nicolas Cage plays an enigmatic hermit who comes to the rescue of his kidnapped truffle pig, he has all the Martian aspect of the actor. Michael Sarnoski’s film, indeed, plays that card without too much shame, but it does so in a different way than the recent (and fun) The enigmatic weight of enormous talent: As a heartfelt reflection on a career that has become an internet meme, Cage gladly embraces the apparent craziness to propose a more poetic reading of the matter.

Pig That is why it is a small and worthy film that does not give in to temptations: it is not a postmodern comedy that makes a joke of the situations and its star, nor is it a transcendent and pretentious work with artistic pretensions. Halfway through all this, and taking the best of both sides, Sarnoski proposes an authentic and real journey with episodes of comedy, drama and action in the form of a “buddy movie” of colleagues and, wrapping up all this mix, adding a poetic reflection about art, myths and their survival even in marginal and surreal stories like the one here. The film, despite its indie aspect, gives its characters a subtle mythological patina that turns the urban search of the wandering hermit into a pseudo-mythical story.

In other words: Pig it’s a movie Nicolas Cage investigating the disappearance of his sow, but also one that seriously addresses the past of its characters, their value and feeling as fallen idols in their profession, and always in a sincere emotional key, without irony despite the presence of humor. The truffle sow, a character in itself, is actually a McGuffin from which the film takes advantage -as in good gastronomy- of everything. When the true identity of Cage’s character is revealed, who by the way is excellent, and really excellent, Sarnoski’s film shows a heartfelt reflection on the value of pure craft and art, its usefulness in a model of life where posturing and the industrial vampirization of the traditional have become the norm, taking the kitchen as a platform for reflection (although it could be the cinema, life or Cage himself, as in his previous film) and even contributing notions about the cultural snobbery with which Cultural proposals and contributions from those involved are received. PigTherefore, it is not a joke, but simply and simply a good and entertaining movie without mysticism or pretentious jokes.

Pig opens in theaters on July 14.