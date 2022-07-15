Criticism of the films In front of you, Pig and Between life and death, which arrive this Friday in Spanish theaters

Drama. 92 minutes.

Antonio de la Torre, in the film Between life and death.

Between life and death, the call of the blood

by Miguel Anxo Fernndez

Giordano Gederlini, born in Chile but living in Belgium from a very young age, is familiar with his work as a screenwriter for The Miserables (Ladj Li, 2019), although not its premiere on the big screen, Samurai (2002), unpublished in Spain. He seems to be very comfortable with it. thriller Y Between life and death confirms it as a value to follow for its effort to be different, surprising on several fronts. A guy with a dark past —convincing De la Torre— whose son is murdered and who considers taking justice into his own hands, passing from the police, is not the height of originality but the nuances of the. Without abandoning that pleasant aroma of series B, concise, dirty and in which there are hardly any plans left. It also avoids sung in the plan things happen-because-the-screenwriter-gives-the-wants and tries to stay in a plausible lane that is much appreciated. That a guy lives with a bullet in the head they say that he is not unreasonable.

From the first minutes we already sense that the character does not seem like the typical mindundi proletarian, in this case a subway driver. We soon learn that he is a Spanish emigrant, but we will unravel his identity as the plot progresses. If in the use of the camera, the director at no time gets great, flees from the burdensome dronitis and uses a light without shrillness – a good part of the story takes place in night scenes -, it is in something as common to the genre as weapons and the fights where it is contained. Cinema made in hollywood he exceeds in acrobatics, choreography and shootings, with the alibi of guaranteeing a show. Here, physical contact is realistic, one imagines that this is how someone defends himself when he feels his life is in danger. The risk of spoilers prevents going further, but let’s add that as soon as we know what happens to Castaeda everything makes sense.

BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH

Belgium, France, Spain, 2022.

Director: Giordano Gederlini.

Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Marine Vacth, Olivier Gourmet, Tibo Vandenborre, Fabrice Adde, Nessbeal, Alexandre Bouyer.

thriller. 100 minutes.