Cristiano Ronaldo-Roma: a wedding on the way? – Roma Giallorossa

AS ROMA RONALDO TRANSFER MARKET – During this summer transfer market session there were, and still are, the important names coming from abroad or moving within theItalywhich are characterizing the warm months between the season that saw Milan obtain the title and the following one which will start in a month.

Among these are those of Romelu Lukaku who signed for theInterreturning to Italy after only one year in England, Paulo Dybala who has been associated with the Nerazzurri or the Italian Champions for months, but who has not yet found a team to move to, and Luis Suarez which, after two years atAtletico Madridhas been approached on several occasions to the Juventusbefore deciding that it will not land in Italy.

The important players who have been joined to our country did not end here, but in fact there is still another who has already played in Italy for several seasons before returning across the border to find new glory. We are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo who, after spending three years with the black and white jersey of Juventushe left Italy to return to England.

Now in the arms of the Manchester United for a year, with an active contract that would like him with the Reds also for this season, CR7 he doesn’t seem so convinced of staying in the team that almost twenty years ago welcomed him making him one of the strongest footballers in the world.

This time it is not about a possible return as in the case of Lukaku towards’Intertherefore no juxtaposition of Ronaldo at the Juventusbut we talk about the fact that the Portuguese can wear the yellow and red jersey of the Rome in the next season.

At the moment there are still no official movements either by the Lusitanian footballer, nor with regard to the Roma counterpart, but at present it is already possible to bet on the transfer of CR7 to the Giallorossi on some of the various AAMS betting sites.

Rumors of a possible farewell from Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United also stem from the Portuguese striker’s lack of the pre-season tour, which the English team organized a Bangkok.

According to the Red Devils coach, Erik ten Hagthe footballer’s future still appears to be tinged with red and that his absence in Thailand is exclusively related to personal problems, which forced him to stay at home. The Dutchman himself also said that Ronaldo is not for sale that he is still at the center of the project put in place by the British club.

To confirm – perhaps in part – the will of the Manchester Unitedthere also seems to be a bonus paid by the team itself of between one million and ten million, which would have been triggered at the beginning of the second season of Ronaldo in England. The Reds themselves, however, would not seem happy with the situation given that this figure was sent without their being aware of the fact that the Portuguese intended to pack up and leave for other shores.

The announcement of the marriage between Rome And Cristiano Ronaldo it looked like it was going to arrive last July 7when the Capitoline team showed the cup of Conference League – won on May 25 against Feyernoord – at the Olympic Stadium. This communication, however, was not made and therefore the veracity of the alleged negotiations between the two parties still remains a question mark.

A doubt like that of the Portuguese player’s will to abandon the team that blew him up in international competitions. All that remains is to wait for further confirmations or denials to find out if we will review CR7 in Italy, although this time along the banks of the Tiber and no closer to those of the Bit.

