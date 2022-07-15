Cristiano Ronaldo, insane offer from Saudi Arabia: 250 million for two years – Sport

Manchester, 15 July 2022 – A crazy offerto bring Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese phenomenon will leave the Manchester Unitedafter the English club failed to qualify for the next one Uefa Champions League. And here, then, that one of those proposals comes from the Middle East difficult to refuse: 30 million euros to the Red Devils for the tag20 million to intermediaries250 million a CR7 for a contract of two seasons. Crazy figures, absolutely unapproachable for European clubs, but which Cristiano could kindly decline.

CR7 still in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to leave the most coveted stages yet. The goal of the Portuguese is to stay in Europein a top club that plays there Champions League, at least for another season. However, no one has actually stepped forward at the moment. The hypothesis Chelsea, Bayern Monaco, Rome And Barcelona for now they have turned out to be only unfounded rumors or unconvinced interests. The Saudi club, whose identity is unknown, is the first to have really put a proposal on the plate. CR7 most likely will say noaware of being able to go play in minor stages in the future. The goal and the desire to win another Champions League it is too strong to be dismissed.

