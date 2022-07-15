Criminal connections in the EU in a ‘thriller’ by Antonio de la Torre and other film premieres this weekend | Culture

A solid Antonio de la Torre stars Between life and death, an exciting film that begins in the Brussels metro. It is an intricate, engaging and solid co-production crime thriller, demonstrating how cinematographic Europe can come together to tell stories about globalized criminal Europe.

Nicolas Cage, for his part, is launching his second premiere this year in Spain. In the first, The unbearable weight of an enormous talent, the actor dared with comedy. Now with Pigit is the turn of thriller. The film is a good example of criminal cinema based on the battle between the countryside and the city, between savagery and civilization. Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski eschews the revenge plot we’re used to, playing with the crazed image Cage has created for himself over the last decade and a half to deliver the complete opposite of what’s expected.

In Father there is only one 3, Santiago Segura dares with an insignificant Christmas movie in the middle of summer. The series has been in decline. The first installment, perhaps lacking in creativity, contained great physical humor. The second was already much worse. In this third the process accelerates. Almost certainly it will be another success, but now everything is even more mellifluous, courteous, sappy, old-fashioned in many aspects, even if contemporary themes are treated.

In front of you, by the South Korean Hong Sang-soo, is an extraordinary portrait of a mature woman who returns to her origins. The subtle game of seduction and drunkenness of the two characters is of a hyperrealism that appeals more to the poetic than to the exact.

Finally, PersuasionNetflix’s new bet, is a sweetened mix of fleabag and Jane Austen. Dakota Johnson stars in this bland version of the British writer’s novel. But neither the family nor the social environment, crucial in any adaptation of the author, are up to the task. A messy script, weightless secondary characters and a stiff heartthrob that actor Cosmo Jarvis is unable to make stiff.

