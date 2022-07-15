Copy Simone Ashley and get the most classic shoes to get it right

have a good wardrobe background by hand means create styles of ten in record time, something that most experts appreciate when organizing clothes for a trip. But it is true that sometimes it is a bit complicated not only to select a couple of looks, but also the accessories, including the shoes. If you want to have that ‘just in case’ for any occasion that may arise and you don’t have a very big suitcase or you just want to save spacedo as the star protagonist of The Bridgertons to always be sophisticated. With her last two appearances in California, Simone-Ashley has confirmed the model with which you will not fail: the most classic high-heeled shoes of all.

On his way to the premiere of the film The Gray Man -starring Anne of Arms-, has shown that she is still the queen of style, the one that made us fall in love on the small screen with Hindu-inspired period costumes. She now does it with two proposals that would not be part of her fictional wardrobe at all, but that we are passionate about finding the balance between elegance and sensuality, just like your shoes. So if you don’t know how to wear the total black look when temperatures keep rising in the city, be inspired by her super feminine choices, a great dress measure with openings in the neckline area and torso of the brand Monotand a shiny, wide-cut tuxedo.

What is the footwear that you should not forget at home?

With the help of your head stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murrayyou only needed to add a pair of heels in your luggage, but not just any, we are talking about those that they do not go out of style and stylize the legs making them much more beautiful and fibrous. Although we are in the midst of an era in which maxi-platform sandals they conquer the streets and luxurious dressing rooms like the one of the actress Nicholas PeltzThe truth is that invest in a black high heel it will be the most successful thing you can do because it will become the FASHION lifesaver that you still did not know you needed to incorporate into your collection.

As you may have seen, Simone’s follow the classic lines of the living room design of a lifetimethat with pointed toe and rounded necklineand that to the surprise of many, go with (almost) everything, regardless of the leading trends of the moment and the season of the year in which we find ourselves. So the one who was the star of the second season of The Bridgertons, has combined them with the aforementioned and daring little black dress -Coco Chanel’s favorite piece-, and with a beautiful jacket suit with a masculine stamp, the one that other stars of the Hollywood world such as Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts have already worn.