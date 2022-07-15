Concerts under the Walls Revolution for traffic – Chronicle

The question mark on the stands of the Balilla for the Summer Festival concerts is dissolving like snow in the sun. The works have begun and here are also the restrictive ordinances both for road traffic in the days of the next concerts. The dates are those of July 20 for Zucchero, 21 for Blanco and 31 for Justin Bieber, Rkomi and Maria Sattei. And now we see the impact on vehicular transit, with the first bans and restrictions starting from Monday to Friday. In detail, starting from 2 pm on July 20 until the end of the concert and the outflow of spectators – in any case no later than 3 am – and also on July 21 (no later than 7 am on July 22) the ban on vehicular transit will take effect. (with establishment of the 30 kilometers per hour zone) except for authorized residents with a special pass and direct vehicles to the 24-hour pharmacy in the following streets: Viale Giusti at the intersection with the Celide roundabout, via Nazario Sauro in the section between via dei Pubblici Macelli and via per Corte Pulia, via Corte Pulia between via Nazario Sauro and the intersection with via Filzi, via Filzi, Piazza Curtatone, via Mazzini, via Cairoli, via Montegrappa, Piazzale Ricasoli, Viale Regina Margherita, via Montanara, via Cavour. In addition, the carriageway of the viale Giusti ring road will be divided into 3 lanes separated by “cones, 2 with direction towards the entrance to Balilla and one with the exit direction from the area. There will also be a ban on parking with forced removal 024 always from 2 pm on Wednesday until 7 am on July 22: in via Montanara on both sides, Piazza Curtatone, via Mazzini, via Cairoli, via Montegrappa, parking in the “station” structure, viale Giusti , via Filzi, via per Corte Pulia, via Nazario Sauro, viale Regina Margherita between Piazzale Ricasoli and via Montanara, via Cavour …