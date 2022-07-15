Colorful jewelry is the pop trend of summer 2022

The colorful jewels to wear in the summer and that we will not stop loving when we return from holidays

“I feed on imagination, loud music at breakfast, like a spiral of color that protects me by turning”Sing the Article 31. E colored jewels, a micro or perhaps macro trend of the season, tell stories of life and vitality, energy and lightness, thoughts and freedom. The pop aesthetic of striped umbrellas in front of the emerald of the sea, the eccentric refinement of a theatrical staging worthy of Aunt Mame, the extraordinary ordinariness of a little girl with pigtails and gummy candies in her hands, contemporary architecture of design pieces, the sky seen from a greenhouse full of butterflies and daisies … in the drawers, the jewels of spring summer 2022 guard worlds and secrets while revealing people and personalities.

Rings, earrings, necklaces, by addition or subtraction, to be layered and mixed, the only rule is instinct

Pop culture, contemporary art and design meet at home Bea Bongiasca. Fluid and geometric, sculptural and ironically theatrical, they enclose worlds and imagine universes, in the jewels the words of the designer – included by Forbes among the “30 under 30 Europe” – and a hymn to joie de vivre. Worn by Dua Lipa, Blanca Mirò, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Zara Larsson, you could fish with your eyes closed in a full box without making a mistake.

The Manso, not a brand but a person. Sweet and direct, ironic and irreverent, cool and retro, her jewels tell her personality. Synthesis of objects, spaces, images, events and synergies, they do not follow a line but a flow.