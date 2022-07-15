“Ciak on ‘my’ Drake, what a thrill There will be incredible actors in the cast”

by Paolo Tomassone “I still have goosebumps. Knowing that nine thousand kilometers away they are writing something that has to do with you and your work, is an emotion that I can hardly describe”. Speaking is Luca Dal Monte, a professional who has spent most of his life alongside a legend of motoring, the Drake, and who has experienced many emotions alongside the most envied racing cars in the world as director of communication at Ferrari and to Maserati. This time it’s different. The news that the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino will produce the series on Enzo Ferrari has also shocked the author of the biographical novel ‘Ferrari Rex’ to which the series is inspired. A surprise for you too? “I knew the news would come out sooner or later because I was aware of the project, but seeing it written on Variety, which is considered the bible of American entertainment, is quite impressive. Some friends from Los Angeles shot me the first launch, then the news went around the world: I received messages from France, Spain … I still don’t know how to explain it, it’s a wonderful thing “. His book has been defined by the New York Times as ‘the definitive biography of Enzo Ferrari’. “Yes, but although the book may have been successful, it is still aimed at a small audience. In this case, the story becomes the subject of a TV series, an instrument that has enjoyed the greatest success in recent years. Steven Knight is writing, a wonderful person I appreciated for ‘Peaky Blinders’, he really makes me feel on another planet. ” You are certainly informed: at what point is the writing of history? “Some episodes have already been written. I can only say that he is completing the script. I have a consulting contract for …