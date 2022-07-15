Christian director Andy Erwin encourages Chris Pratt to ‘stand for Jesus’

Award-winning director Andrew Erwin used social media to cheer on actor Chris Pratt, who recently said his faith in God was less about man-made religion and more about his own walk with the Lord.

Erwin took to Instagram this month to support Pratt after the Hollywood star came under fire for saying he’s “not a religious person.”

Erwin shared a cover photo in Men’s Health magazine, which shows Pratt holding what appears to be a beer and a grill spatula. He called it a “great interview.”

“I really admire how this man represents the truth in love,” the filmmaker wrote. “Use this platform to point people to a very real God, not religion. I think that criticism from both sides, many times, is a sign that you are doing something right, not wrong.

Erwin is one of the brothers of the successful Christian filmmaking duo The Erwin Brothers and is known for such Hollywood blockbusters as “American Underdog” and “I Can Only Imagine.”

Pratt has faced criticism from the mainstream media for some years for an alleged association with the Los Angeles branch of the Australia-based megachurch Hillsong, which has faced several scandals in recent years.

In his interview, the actor clarified that he “never went to Hillsong.”

“I’ve never really been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church,” the 43-year-old actor shared.

In 2019, actress Ellen Page criticized Pratt for attending the “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong church in Los Angeles. Biologically, Page is identified as a trans woman and Hollywood star who goes by the name Elliot.

Pratt attends Zoe Church, led by Pastor Chad Veach. And when that reaction occurred, he clarified that his church “opens its doors to absolutely everyone.”

In this post, Erwin said that he has visited Zoe Church and knows Pastor Chad Veach.

“Both are super solid,” Erwin wrote of Pratt and Veach.

“Keep standing up for Jesus, Pratt. I support you 100%”, stated Erwin.

In the interview for Men’s Health’s July/August cover story, Pratt maintained that although many know him as a Christian, he is “not a religious person” and believes religion has been “oppressive.”

Pratt told this outlet that he doesn’t exclusively attend Zoe Church and said his daughter was baptized at a Catholic church in Santa Monica where his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attended as a child.

The sometimes vulgar “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said he found it surprising that he had become the “face of religion” in the mainstream media.

“I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when they really aren’t a religious person,” Pratt explained. “I think there is a distinction between being religious – adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the awe reserved for what I believe to be a very real God – and using it to control people, to make money from people, to abuse children, to steal the land, to justify hate.”

The father of three said his relationship with God is more personal.

“Whatever this is. The evil that is in the heart of every man has shadowed itself on the back of religion and has come for a ride,” he added.