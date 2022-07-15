Christian director Andy Erwin encourages Chris Pratt to ‘stand for Jesus’

Award-winning director Andrew Erwin took to social media to encourage actor Chris Pratt, who recently said his faith in God is less about man-made religion and more about his own walk with the Lord.

Erwin took to Instagram this month to support Pratt after the Hollywood star came under fire for saying he’s “not a religious person.”

Erwin shared a photo from the cover of Men’s Health magazine, which showed Pratt holding what looks like a beer and a barbecue spatula. He called it a “great interview”.

“I really admire how this guy represents the truth in love,” the filmmaker wrote. “He uses his platform to point people to a very real God, not a religion. I think criticism from both sides, a lot of times, is the sign that you’re doing something right, not wrong.”

Erwin is one of the brothers of the successful Christian filmmaking duo The Erwins Brothers and is known for the Hollywood blockbusters “American Underdog” and “I Can Only Imagine.”

Pratt has faced criticism in the mainstream media over the years for an alleged association with the Los Angeles branch of Australia-based global megachurch Hillsong, which has faced several scandals in recent years.

In his interview, the interpreter clarified that “he never went to Hillsong.”

“I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church,” the 43-year-old actor shared.

In 2019, actress Ellen Page criticized Pratt for attending the “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. Page is a trans-identified biologically female Hollywood star who now goes by the name Elliot.

Pratt attends Zoe Church, run by Pastor Chad Veach. At the time of the backlash, he clarified that his church “opens its doors to absolutely everyone.”

In his post, Erwin said that he visited Zoe Church and meets Pastor Chad Veach.

“Both are super solid,” Erwin wrote of Pratt and Veach.

“Keep standing up for Jesus, Pratt. We’ve got your back 100%,” Erwin stated.

In the interview for Men’s Health’s July/August cover story, Pratt said that while many know him as a Christian, “he’s not a religious person” and believes religion has been “oppressive.”

Pratt told the outlet that he doesn’t exclusively attend Zoe Church and said his daughter was baptized at a Catholic church in Santa Monica where his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, worshiped as a child.

The sometimes vulgar “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said he found it amazing to become the “face of religion” in the mainstream media.

“I didn’t know that I would become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person,” Pratt explained. “I think there’s a distinction between being religious, adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the awe reserved for someone I believe to be a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from them, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred”.

The father of three children said his relationship with God is more personal.

“Whatever it is. The evil that is in every man’s heart has latched onto the back of religion and joined the ride,” he added.