Christian Bale could restart one of his biggest failures

The actor Christian Bale is one of the most important of today and wants to give a new opportunity to one of his films that did not succeed.

Christian bale just released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe new installment of Marvel Cinematic Universe where he plays the villain hat. As usual in the saga, it is being a success as it has raised more than 382 million dollars in just one week. But he is already looking for new projects and could restart The Empire of Fire (Reign of Fire) from 2002.

That film had all the elements to succeed, since in the cast stand out Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, Izabella Scorupco Y Gerard Butler, but mostly there were dragons in the modern age. Since after hibernating for many years, these powerful animals woke up and devastated London, leaving everything burning.

Despite the cast and some pretty good special effects, the film only grossed $82 million on a $60 million budget.

Occasionally Christian balehas commented that there should be a sequel starring Jared Wilke (Scott Moutter), who would become a new leader for the humans in their war against the surviving dragons. Since by finishing with the only male, it is a matter of time before the battle could be won. In fact, the end of the film already reveals that there have been no sightings for some time. But it is clear that if they intend to make a new installment, getting an excuse to reactivate the dragons should not be a difficult task.

However, it seems that the initial plans are to reboot the entire story, which could be quite interesting. Also, dragons are becoming fashionable again, especially with the series The House of the Dragon spinoff of Game of Thrones and even Nicolas Cage will play one of these fantastic animals in an adaptation of the novel titled Highfire by Eoin Colfer.

Would you like Christian Bale to reboot Reign of Fire? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.