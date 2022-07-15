Chris Pratt opens up about transforming his life: ‘I was fucking sick’

Chris Pratt has become one of the celebrities of the moment after the premiere, almost on a par, of the latest film by ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’and from the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘The final list’. In both the actor has been able to see how he remains in surprising physical shape at 43 years old.

A physical form that has already changed after shooting the series of ‘Parks and Recreation’where he played Andy Dwayer, a fake FBI agent who lived by and for food. And it was precisely there when he felt that he wanted to change his habits, as well as adopt a diet and transform his body, as he has recognized for ‘Men’s Health’.

“I can’t believe I ate five cheeseburgers for lunch.. She lived in a constant state of ‘Oh, God. i’m fucking sick. I have eaten so much. And that was happiness at that time”, he has confessed in reference to his first stage in the world of interpretation. A situation that today has changed, and a lot, just like his physique, and that is that today he has a much more muscular and fibrous body than then.

Pratt himself has confessed that right now he feels that the tables have been turned, and that his relationship with food is totally different. “Now, it’s exactly the opposite. Now eating is boring. But, the moments between meals, I feel very good. Before, eating was fun, but in between times, I felt horrible”, he added.

Intermittent fasting as a diet

And it is that to change he decided to go through one of the most recurrent diets among celebrities, the intermittent fasting. Pratt only had a six-hour window between noon and 6 p.m. to eat. In those hours, the actor took the opportunity to eat chicken breast, lean protein, vegetables, corn tortillas with eggs, avocados, healthy fats, and a cup of black coffee. A diet that combines with a great exercise routine.

In addition, the actor wanted to remember another stage that really marked him, his childhood, when his late father, Daniel Clifton Prattacted as if he didn’t like his son to toughen him up, he saw him as very sensitive because “he probably grew up in a world where a guy like that could be eaten alive”. Therefore, he used humor to defend himself: “From the beginning, I developed humor as a self-defense mechanism, actually, I developed Andy. Andy on ‘Parks and Rec’ was my clown that I’d perfected all my life, an affable guy, who’s a smart person playing dumb.”