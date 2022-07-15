Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Didn’t Know There Will Be ‘Thor 5’ – Movie News

Do we believe them or not? According to Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, they were unaware of the meaning of the post-credit scenes of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi just made the bear of their lives. We do not know whether to believe them or not the fact of not knowing the meaning of the post-credit scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent installment of the god of thunder where he needs to overthrow Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) to rescue all his peers in the Marvel universe.

We refresh your memory. In the denouement, Love (India Rose Hemsworth) and Thor join forces to safeguard the integrity of the races of another planet. Odin’s son (Anthony Hopkins) continues his search for his purpose after failing against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and failing to stop the sacrifice of his friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). As the idea of ​​the last tape of the god of thunder was being handled, we were left with the doubt. And now?

The answer came when we found out that Zeus (Russell Crowe) lives on after being pierced with his own thunderbolt. Wow irony. Asking Hercules (Brett Goldstein) not to have mercy on his executioner. Marvel left us the message “don’t be innocent, there is still more of Thor in the future”. And it ended with the welcome that Heimdall (Idris Elba) gives Jane at the gates of Valhalla, anticipating her imminent transformation into the new Valkyria.

There you have your advance confirmation of Thor 5. All that remains is for the San Diego Comic Con to make the announcement of Phase 5 sung official in the voice of the president of the studios, Kevin Feige. We understand that Chris was no longer on those calls, only the four aforementioned actors. But Taika didn’t know? Surely he is kidding us or, on the contrary, this anecdote gives us another proof of the iron authority of the head of the entire MCU.



Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth did not know about his continuation in ‘Thor’



I’m not kidding. I swear. When I went to the cinema and saw it I was like ‘oh shit, are you serious?’ Even Chris was left with a ‘what?’ face. So yeah, he would come back.”

The director told the Insider. What makes us think Are the movie directors out of the post-credits scenes? Does someone else make them? No one tells you the next step? Thor: Love and Thunder It’s still on billboards at Cinépolis and Cinemex and we can only dream of seeing that clash of titans in the future.