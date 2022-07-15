Chris Hemsworth and his authentic gesture to Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman share the big screen once again, and it is that when we think that there is nothing more that Chris Hemsworth can do, it proves the opposite.

A few days before the premiere of his new film Thor: Love and Thunder the cast has been doing interviews where they talk about the movie and their life on set; It was in one of these that his Cost and vegan actress, Natalie Portman, shared that the actor stopped eating meat before filming a kiss scene *love face emojis*.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder / Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth, superhero on and offscreen

In a video that Chris shared on his Instagram, we can hear from his trainer, Luke Zocchi, that in order to bring the god of thunder to life, Chris eats 10 meals a day, for about 4,500 calories.

Natalie returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with her character of Jane Foster, and for some time now she has mentioned that she leads a vegan lifestyle and that is why the attentive gesture of her Cost. Natalie commented that “the day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan” adding that “he eats meat like every half hour… he was just being considerate.”

And it’s not the first time we’ve heard that Chris Hemsworth is a lovely person to work with. Tessa Thompson, an actress with whom they also share the screen in the film, had this interview with Natalie and they both asked if there was something wrong with Chris, but believe it or not, Tessa said that he is very nice and none of them said anything but nice things about him. This is really a good cast.

We can conclude that Thor, or rather, Chris is pure sees it; and although we can not see it in people remember what Thor: Love and Thunder it’s already in theaters.

