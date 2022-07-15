Chills by Mahmood and Blanco can be heard on the Fortnite radio

“Chills” by Mahmood and Blanco is the first Italian song to appear on the Power Play radio of the Fortnite videogame reality.

Mahmood and Blanco on Fortnite, 2022

After the concert of Marshmello, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, Italy also arrives on Fortnite thanks to one of the most viral songs of 2022. We are talking about “Broglie” by Mahmood and Blanco, the first Italian single to be included in the Power Play of the online game, which has over 350 million players registered at Epic Games. A debut celebrated by thousands of Italian players who have clipped their adventures in the digital world, with in the background the song that won the Sanremo 2022 Festival and that participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. The single’s access to such an accessible playlist could also cause a considerable increase in ratings on music streaming platforms.

Thrills in Fortnite’s Power Play

The attention of Epic Games, the videogame house that holds the Fortnite rights, for the new protagonists of world music has always been perceived by the users of the game. Just think of the past few years, when in collaboration with the most viral artists in the world, from DJ Marshmello to the American rapper Travis Scott, without forgetting Ariana Grande, the platform decided to create virtual events, a combined promotion that shone the spotlight on videogame experience. The gaze of Epic Games has also turned to the European music scene, as underlined by the inclusion of one of the songs that participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. We are talking about “Shivers” by Mahmood and Blanco, the song that thrilled the Sanremo 2022 Festival, proclaimed winner of the national festival. Over 100 million plays on Spotify, a number destined to grow.

An Italian concert on the platform

Over 350 million Fortnite players will now be able to access the Power Play radio, by tuning into the in-game radio, and will have the ability to listen to the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and this time also one of the most important Italian musical couples of 2022. The screening of the single “Broglie”, one of the most listened to Italian songs on the Spotify platform, could give the Italian public the opportunity in the future to see the two protagonists in a virtual concert on Fortnite. Much closer instead it might look like a virtual Maneskin performancethe Roman band that has already conquered the United States, and that could find in that virtual space, yet another slice of public to turn to.