Checo Pérez’s father reveals why he ignored Tom Cruise and kissed Lewis Hamilton’s father

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He achieved a feat at the British Grand Prix, that time he climbed 15 positions and got on the podium in second place, this became a trend in social networks, but his father also stole the spotlight.

Antonio Pérez Garibay was a trend for a few hours due to the photo where he appears kissing the father of British driver Lewis Hamilton, while the Hollywood actor Tom Cruise He looked at them with a smile.

Checo’s father revealed the reason for this action that went around the world.

“It was a wonderful moment, I mean, a lot of people took it that I didn’t pay too much attention to Tom, Tom being who he is, but I was in a topic of dads, What I felt for Anthony Hamilton, for Lewis, is what I felt for Checo”, Antonio told THE UNIVERSAL Sports.

Pérez Garibay explained that at the time of the award ceremony at Silverstone his children were communicating with them from a distance by means of signs, “We were delighted.”

In addition, Anthony Hamilton gave him his opinion on the Guadalajara season.

“He told me wonderful about Checo, he told me about the opportunity he has to fight for the championship until the last date and that he is doing things very well and that is where the desire to give him that kiss that the truth is I did it with a lot of affection and a lot of respect”, affirmed the also deputy.

Antonio stressed that the father of Lewis Hamilton is not a personal friendThey introduced him to him and had a cordial talk, even inviting him to visit Mexico.

“I was talking with him, he told me that he could come to the Mexican Grand Prix, I invited him to Puerto Vallarta, he told me that he knows Los Cabos very well and that he would like to know more about Mexico because he likes it,” concluded Checo Pérez’s father. .