Carlos Rotondi showed off with a great goal in training this Thursday with Cruz Azul

Charles Rotondi is increasingly adapted to the daily dynamics of Blue Cross. The footballer himself acknowledged the tiredness that he experienced in his first minutes as a cement player when he had to enter the second half of the game against Pachuca, but now it seems that not even the height of Mexico City has been able to do so.

The midfielder looks more self-assured in his day-to-day life and it would not be unreasonable to think that he will soon be fighting for a place in Diego Aguirre’s starting eleven. As a sample of what the Cordovan can contribute, This Thursday he gave a definition chair in the training session at La Noria.

Aguirre is looking to get the goalscoring gene out of his squad and carried out a defining exercise in which Rotondi was the most outstanding. From the club they published the action of the Argentine and he generated hundreds of ‘likes’ within a few minutes. With precise control, plus a shot that went straight into the top corner, Rotondi “debuted” as a scorer for La Maquina.

For next Saturday’s duel against Atlas, he is contemplated for the call and also to see minutes in that duel that will take place at the Jalisco Stadium. The irregular level of Christian Tabó, plus the delay in setting up Carlos Rodríguez, has meant that Rotondi has opened up the possibility of being the protagonist as soon as he arrived.

Blue Cross vs. Atlas: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul will face Atlas on Saturday, July 16 at the Jalisco Stadium facilities as part of matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening. This duel will start at 17:00 (local time). The cement workers will visit Guadalajara in what will be the most attractive duel of the day. Throughout Mexico it can be seen through the signal of TUDN and TV Azteca.

