Cameron Diaz revealed that they tried to use her as a drug mule

Cameron Diaz revealed that he almost ended up in prison in the 1990s for drug trafficking.

The 49-year-old actress recalled being “used as a mule” when she had not yet managed to break into the world of cinema and was trying to make a living in Paris as a model.

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think consisted of working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God”, said the actress.

“It was the early ’90s and I was given a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in,” she continued.

illegal substances

According to the Infobae.com portal, Diaz admitted that he did not know he was carrying illegal substances until he arrived at the Paris airport and began to panic when he realized the risk he was taking.

“I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, wearing ripped jeans and platform boots,” she said.

“I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was,” Diaz explained.

Avoiding at least a multi-year sentence for drug trafficking, the interpreter said that was her first and last job in Paris.

Performance

Cameron finally got her big break in Los Angeles, when a casting agent approached her about auditioning to star opposite Jim Carrey in “The Mask.” But, Diaz admitted that she was skeptical of the opportunity, telling the casting agent, “I don’t act.” However, director Chuck Russell offered her the role and she accepted.

Font: Infobae.com