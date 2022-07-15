but there is a reason behind the refusal

An unlucky year for the famous couples of the world of football. Before Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi to hold the bench in the world of lob gossip were Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who announced the split last month giving the green light to speculation and backstory. The last one concerns its own the separation agreement and the offer that the Colombian singer would have made to the defender of the Barcelona to end their relationship after twelve years of love and two children, Sasha and Milan . An offer that, according to the Spanish media, would be unbelievable but that the 35-year-old Catalan would have rejected for a very specific reason.

Piqué and Shakira, the face to face and the millionaire proposal rejected

According to the show by YouTube “Chisme No Like”, Shakira would advance a multimillion dollar offer to Piqué, who, blatantly, would have refused. In detail, it seems that the Colombian pop star has offered to take full responsibility for her children, who would have moved with her to You love me. Piqué would be allowed to spend the summer with them and fly in Florida five times a year in first class, with a flight paid for by Shakira. Not only that: the 45-year-old from Barranquilla he would also have agreed to cover 20% of the player’s debt – which amounts to approx 2.5 million euros – accumulated due to legal problems in Spain. “There was a face to face between Shakira and Piqué – revealed the journalist Jordi Martin – It was a rather tense meeting. There was a discussion about where the children will be staying and with whom. They say Piqué was very firm in not accepting that they move to Miami. ” Precisely this would be at the basis of his refusal, while the lawyers are back to work on a new counter-proposal.