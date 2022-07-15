Body sticker to define look and personality

Revolution: stickers and rhinestones they move from clothes to faces, treading their presence through the streets of the cities. There trend to wear and show off with pride a series of artificial luminescences to be attached to the face, to make it shine literally, comes from actors, models, singers and more – however all people who define the paradigms of style. Thus, to look each other in the face during informal and popular events such as those of the Pride or the summer concerts, we realized that the world is feeding this beautiful trend: the body stickers. Used as if they were take-and-put on make-up, applied close to the eyes, on the chest and on the nails, the stickers are conquering a place of honor in the 2022 trends. But where do they come from? Perhaps they have their roots in the youth fashions of the early 2000s and refer to the maximalism of those years: the desire to exaggerate with hairstyles and accessories to feel the freedom of being in any place and for any reason. Playful and self-deprecating symbols, the multi-shaped and multicolored stickers also wink at tattoos – via the sense of permanence and infinity, the game is (also and above all) a non-stop put-and-remove fun.

Pride 2022 fashion show, Madrid SOPA ImagesGetty Images

Mahmood, for example, he used them in March as if they were transfers: he, one of the most interesting voices of the Italian music scene, portrayed shirtless wearing a series of stickers, decided to launch his summer tour that would have seen him protagonist , in a few months, of numerous Italian stages – from North to South. Stickers like. They shun the obsolete sense of eternity and immovability. They play with the aesthetics and also complete the look. The Post believes that the trend was anticipated by the patches for pimples by Starface – a company that starting from 2020 has launched small products for the skin: colorful and ironic, variegated and burlesque. The message? What the mass considers a defect is not a mistake to be ashamed of. Here you are. For two years the molds for the stick-off body have been around among the very young. Widespread on TikTok, they are the must have summer of the nail art.

Obviously, even the fashion world has not escaped the aesthetic neo-diktat. So much so that, in December, Gucci made a limited edition nail sticker kit. The face-symbol of the product? The very famous Billie Eilish. Not just Gucci. Fendi, last January and on the occasion of haute couture, he had decorated the faces of his models with a series of enchanting adhesive rhinestones. The same thing he had done at the Met Gala, embellishing Storm Reid’s faces, Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff. From fashion houses to television, too Euphoria, the TV series that transformed Zendaya into an icon, helped to spread a fashion between rhinestones and adhesive decorations. American actors wear Face Lace stickers – stickers “precise and symmetrical (…) that remain perfect until they come off”, reads, always, on The Post. But there are many brands on the market, among the best are PaintLab (part of the Urban Outfitters group) and Simihaze Beauty. As theorized by the journalist, a Christian of contemporary fashion and aesthetics, Hasina Khatiball this is sleepovercore: pijama party aesthetics. All beautiful and sparkling, we are back in the 2000s. And we barely knew it.

Amanda Gorman at the MET Gala 2022 Taylor HillGetty Images

