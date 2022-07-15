Beyoncé had Austin Powers’ poster changed to Goldmember because she looked too skinny

Beyoncéas make-up artist Kate Biscoe revealed, she had criticized the poster from Austin Powers in Goldmember because it appeared too thin.

The singer was only 19 when she was involved in the film starring Mike Myers and her reaction led the production to make changes in the promotional images.

Biscoe, interviewed by Vulturerecalled what happened during the filming of Austin Powers in Goldmember: “When we were shooting, someone brought Beyoncé a poster promoting the film to show her. She said ‘Do you like it?’. And she replied with little enthusiasm ‘Yes’. She then asked him ‘What is the problem?’. And she said ‘You made me look too thin. It’s not me’. And she then indicated that she should have had a more hourglass shape. And he said ‘Okay, we’ll fix it’“.

The make up artist added: “She left to shoot the scene, I looked at him smiling and said ‘Is this the first time an actress has asked you to make her body look bigger?’. She told me ‘Yes, it will cost me a few thousand dollars, but I will’“Beyoncé was following a strict diet to play Foxxy in the film, and producer John Lyons explained that she had to follow a pretty tough regime, including in terms of physical preparation, before arriving on set.

Candy Walker, who took care of the hairstyles, however, reiterated that all the people who worked on the film were captivated by his skill: “It had become this incredible light. She was 19 and dominated the scene when she arrived. Nobody really knew why they had chosen her for this character and then we immediately understood“.