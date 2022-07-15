Beyoncé channeled Studio 54 with her “Renaissance” album cover.

Ads

Beyoncé’s album Renaissance is the highly anticipated return of the singer to the world of music, six years after the release of Lemonade. The Renaissance the album marks a new sonic direction for Beyoncé, something she alluded to with the album cover.

Beyoncé during the 2020 BET Awards | BET Awards 2020 / Getty Images

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album is a Beyoncé rebirth

Since the release of his sixth studio album Lemonade in 2016 Beyoncé pursued other musical projects. In 2019 she lent her voice to her on live-action Lion King remake and recorded The Lion King: The Gift album, which became the basis for his 2020 visual album Black is the king.

In 2022, Beyoncé is back with “Break My Soul”, the lead single from her seventh studio album, Renaissance. In many ways, the album is Beyoncé’s rebirth in the post-coronavirus (COVID-19) world, complete with a new sound and a new sensitivity.

“With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “I feel a renaissance is emerging and I want to part of fueling that escape in every possible way “.

Beyoncé’s tributes to Studio 54

The announcement of Renaissance was accompanied by a photo shoot by Vogue British. In one photo, Beyoncé was photographed sitting on a horse on what appears to be a dance floor. The album cover also features Beyoncé sitting on a horse.

British Vogue described Beyoncé’s new album as a project full of club-ready tunes. With recurring images of horses, some have come to the conclusion that Beyoncé’s album will channel the disco era of the legendary Studio 54 nightclub, which became famous in part thanks to a horse.

A week after the club opened in April 1977, Bianca Jagger was at the club celebrating her 32nd birthday at a party hosted by fashion designer Halston. In an iconic image from that night, Jagger was photographed sitting on a white horse in the middle of the dance floor wearing a red dress.

Studio 54 soon became synonymous with horses and quickly became the go-to nightclub in New York City.

The rebirth of the disco of the 2020s

The disco world has experienced a renaissance of its own in recent years. The influence of the once ubiquitous genre has spread to pop music, with artists like Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue releasing hit disco-pop albums. Similarly, house music – which became popular in the 1990s after Studio 54 closed – had a moment of its own, with large-scale artists like Drake recording house albums.

It is therefore likely that Beyoncé dabbles in the nightclub and at her home Renaissance album. “Break My Soul”, for example, samples Robin S.’s iconic 90’s house song “Show Me Love”. Beyoncé’s increased social awareness in the wake of 2020 will likely be evident in the album’s material, given the disco’s advocacy of blacks and LGBTQ people that goes back decades.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” brings together the same producers behind “Single Ladies”

Ads