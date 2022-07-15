Beyoncé arrived on TikTok with a video entirely dedicated to her fans

There is a new account on TikTok that you will want to follow immediately: it is that of Beyoncé!

The singer opened her channel – what you find like @beyonce – and posted a first video that is a tribute to his fans.

He has in fact created a compilation in which Behive dance, sing or sketch on the new single “Break My Soul“. Among these fans there is also a very famous one, that is Cardi B shouting the words of the song: “In case you forgot how we act outside“.

You can watch the TikTok here on the social platform.

“Seeing all of you going wild has made me so happy. Thanks so much for all the love for Break My Soul. With love B – Beyoncé wrote in the caption of the first post on TikTok, while in the comments she tagged the creators and fans who appear in the video.

Not only has Queen B landed on TikTok, but she also has his complete song catalog made available so that everyone can use them as a background for their videos. From “Halo” to “Single Ladies“, there is something to indulge in this summer!

“Break My Soul” is the first single from Beyoncé’s new and seventh albumwhich is titled “Renaissance“and will be released on July 29th.

“Creating this album allowed me to find a place to dream and find a way out during a scary time for the world – said the 40-year-old singer announcing the album – It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and from overthinking. A place to shout, free yourself, feel the freedom. It has been a nice trip“.

