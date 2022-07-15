“Better…impossible”, 25 years of a perfect movie – Come and see

By Maria Rosa Beltramo

It has been at least five years since Jack Nicholson stopped giving notes and in all this time he has only had a fleeting reappearance in the stadium of his beloved Lakers, that is why we will have to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of his best films, “Better… impossible” (available on Paramount+) without asking him about some of the tricks he used so that the public ended up loving his character, after hating him with soul and life at first.

Jack is Melvin Udall, the writer who is able to create romantic texts that women adore and needs 15 minutes to get into his own house because he suffers from all kinds of OCD and needs to exasperately repeat maneuvers that the rest of humanity does automatically and that in it require permanent reiterations.

Thanks to that romantic comedy, Nicholson was able to win his third Oscar and Helene Hunt, the girl who ends up making him fall in love, also had her statuette with which they set new records and shattered that Hollywood enjoys the genre but does not bless it with that award usually reserved for drama.

Speaking precisely of the Oscar, at the 1998 ceremony, when Jack Nicholson’s name was announced as the winner for Best Actor, he went up on stage dodging some tiles, imitating his character who walked that way, always on the same sidewalk, between his apartment and the restaurant he brought his own cutlery to.

Nicholson dedicated his Oscar to actor JT Walsh with whom he did what was known in Argentina as “Code of honor” and in the original was titled “A few good men” (1992), who died shortly after the Academy Awards. In that same year.

You’d think that for such a powerful dramatic actor, Nicholson would come off with relative ease, but director James Brooks and his co-stars Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear have revealed that he became obsessive trying to make it believable.

It went so well that the comedy gives away one of the most talked about romantic scenes in world cinema. The one that ends with the statement “you make him want to be a better man” in the restaurant where Melvin can’t take it anymore with so much love but has the usual difficulties to express it.

The feeling that Carol experiences for the writer begins with gratitude because he has moved influences so that a doctor attends to the little boy who literally lives sick, always on the verge of convulsions due to fever spikes.

When he is almost magically restored to health, Carol decides to express her gratitude with a letter that she intends to read to Melvin when she sits down to eat. Actress Helene Hunt did a take that included the full reading of an 18-page letter.

“Better…impossible” alternates humorous and romantic moments that allow the audience to go from laughing to tears from one scene to another. Nicholson shines from the first minute to the end of the film. He has glorious speeches which he supports with superb acting.

There are passages in the film entirely devoted to his ironic profile, such as when a fan of his books asks him how he describes women so well. “To write about women I think of a man, and I take away the reason and responsibility” (Included by Brooks and Mark Andrus but textual by writer John Updike)