Ben Affleck in trouble with Jennifer Lopez for speaking ill of Garner

During the week, statements by Ben Affleck about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in which he stated that if he stayed with her he would never have stopped being an alcoholic. Let us remember that it is not the first time that the actor talks about his past life and the problems for which he ended his marriage.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Ben confessed that he felt trapped in his marriage and explained that he was not happy, which increased his dependence on alcohol.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said without a filter, without thinking about the controversy that would be released. ‘He said to myself: I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do? And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.

Affleck also said that if he had stayed with Garner, “I would probably still be drinking.” ‘I had a marriage that didn’t work out, which happens, with someone I love and respect, but who I shouldn’t be married to,’ he reinforced.

Ben and Garner were recently spotted together. BG004/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Lopez angry with Ben Affleck for his statements

On the other hand, he related that they tried to save their marriage for their three children, but that it was something impossible: ‘we tried. We did the best. We both felt we didn’t want it to be the model of marriage for children,’ she said.

These strong statements bothered the fans of the actress a lot since she was the one who supported him in the relapses and the most difficult moments for the actor. On one occasion, Jennifer Garner was caught taking him to a rehabilitation clinic after he was seen receiving a delivery of alcohol at the door of your house.