Being Chris Pratt the new Indiana Jones? The actor responds to the rumors

Chris Pratt has responded to rumors that place it as the new or the future Indiana Jones after the premiere of indiana jones 5, the desired fifth installment of the saga to have Harrison Ford in the leading role of the famous archaeologist. Scheduled for a premiere in June 2023and led by james mangoldthe project will include Ford, who celebrated his 80th birthday a few days ago, and seek to distance himself from the controversial Indy 4. Pratt, who has released The Final List on Prime Video and who avoids internet controversy, has been honest about it (goes comic book).

Pratt has always sounded like Indiana Jones but the actor has something to say about it

Long before Indiana Jones 5 was an official project, and we learned of the return of Ford, many rumors dropped that Chris Pratt was going to be the ideal replacement for the veteran actor. After succeeding with Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy in his guise as a big-hearted hero, it was speculated that Steven Spielberg would have been captivated by his charisma and that it would be the ideal substitute for Harrison Ford ahead of a reboot of the saga. It was said that lucasfilm explored the project with good eyes, but everything changed as a result of the failure of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and the reticence of the spectators to the recall of established actors. This aspect led Kathleen Kennedy’s company to change its policy and look for new formulas to continue with the sagas of George Lucas.







Now through the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Pratt wanted to talk about these rumors that placed him as Indy in the past and to what extent he sees himself in the future as a hypothetical Indiana Jones after the montages and deepfakes that populate the network. “They are not doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford now? I mean, all I saw was some kind of Harrison Ford quote or phrase about it, and it really freaked me out. He told me: ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’“explains the actor about those days. “I was a bit like ‘Will I be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford if one day, when I die, I play the role?’“continues.

“ These rumors are not real. Also, he told me ‘when he dies, Indy comes with me’

“So no, these rumors about a recast or a reboot should not be taken seriously”concludes Pratt, who looks to the future with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and future seasons the final list after the success of the first installment. In this regard, it should be noted that Lucasfilm seems to agree with Ford’s sentiment, and even the aforementioned Kennedy made it clear that no more sequels would be made without the presence of the actor.