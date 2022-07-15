Apple announces a new TV series about Enzo Ferrari

Apple announces a new TV series on Enzo Ferrari and unveils some of the world famous figures who will work on the project. Steven Knight, former author of “Peaky Blinders”, is the creator and screenwriter of this new product inspired by the biography “Ferrari Rex”, a work by Luca Dal Monte, journalist and director of external relations at Maserati, with a past in Ferrari, Toyota and Peugeot.

Big names. Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino – who a few months ago came close to an encore at the Academy Awards with “It was the hand of God”, after his triumph in 2014 with “La grande Bellezza” – will be among the executive producers of the fiction, together with Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Giulio Marantonio and Lorenzo De Maio, as well as Steven Knight himself. The direction, however, was entrusted to Stefano Sollima, already known for having directed some very successful series such as “Gomorra”, “Romanzo Criminale” and “ZeroZeroZero”.

The protagonist. The torments for the death of his son Dino and the relationship with his drivers will be just some of the aspects of Enzo Ferrari’s life that we will see on Apple TV +. It is not yet known who will play the Drake, but we do know, however, that in another production dedicated to him, and expected on the big screen, the acclaimed Adam Driver should play him, directed by director Michael Mann. In the film “Le Mans ’66”, winner of two Academy Awardsthe role of Ferrari was instead played by the Italian Remo Girone.