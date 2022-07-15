Announces Rihanna as the youngest woman and billionaire in the United States

Rihanna She is a singer who has shown to be insecure, reserved, shy or speechless, but the truth is that her talent is innumerable, throughout her period as an artist she has become one of the most numerous singers, announced by Forbes

She is also pronounced as the most billionaire woman in the USA taking the throne away from numerous celebrities such as Kylie Jenner American model, businesswoman and television actress titled “The Kardashians”.

The national singer Barbados, has his fortune directed in marks of Fenty Beauty Y savage mainly, and although we all miss his music since 2020, when I collaborate with PARTYNEXTDOORmade her place clear, being nominated by Forbes for position number 21 on the list, with a heritage of 1.4 billion dollars, being surpassed by other women such as: kim kardashian 1.8 billion, Oprah Winfrey 2.6 billion, but none of them are older than Kylie Jennerwho is now ranked 41st on the list.

At the age of 34, she has her own brand of cosmetics, lingerie branded “Fenty”, industrial name and associated with the luxury multinational LVMH (louis Vuitton), causing numerous events for the presentation of striking garments, positioning them as the most demanded in the market:

Forbes explains that:

“He has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, generated over $550 million in revenue in 2020, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.”

In addition to being a multimillionaire and business woman from various fashion industries, she now debuts as a mother with the welcome of her first child with the rapper ASAP Rocky.