ANCELOTTI ANSWERED: After Rudiger and Tchouameni, will Real Madrid make more signings this summer?

In the run-up to Real Madrid’s first pre-season games, Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois addressed the media in a virtual press conference.

During the initial stretch of the appearance, they asked Carletto for the possibility of his club signing more players. And although the intention was not to talk about the market, the Italian coach assured that there will be no more additions to his squad.

Rudiger and Tchouameni They will be his only reinforcements for the 2022/23 season.

ANCELOTTI: “REAL MADRID WILL NOT MAKE ANY MORE SIGNINGS”

“I can’t talk about the signings, but I’m telling you that everything is over. We will not sign anyone. We are fine like this”said the four-time UEFA Champions League champion.

Real Madrid asked for a replacement for Karim Benzema. A substitute center forward. But, well, everything seems to indicate that Ancelotti will play it against Mariano Díaz or Borja Mayoral. And the option of seeing Eden Hazard or Rodrygo Goes as false 9 is also open, of course.

Undefeated data. Carlo Ancelotti was already champion of all the titles with Real Madrid: La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, European Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup. Full.

Did you know…? Carlo Ancelotti is the manager with the most UEFA Champions League titles in history. He was 2 times champion with AC Milan and 2 times champion with Real Madrid.