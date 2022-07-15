Ana de Armas tells the ordeal with Ben Affleck and the reason for their breakup: “It was horrible…”

Ana de Armas has exploded. The Spanish-Cuban actress has left evidence of the ordeal that happened while he was a couple of Ben Affleck. A situation that I did not lead to depression but I know how to live in an anguished way. “It was horrible”pointed out De Armas who says that the constant persecution of the cameras and the paparazzi of Hollywood took its toll on them.

And he pointed out more on this matter. “It was one of the reasons that made me leave. It was horrible. It started to be a bit too much. There’s no escape there, no way out.”

The mecca of cinema took a heavy toll on him. It was destructive. Lots of pressure. “It is a city that keeps you anxious. You always feel that something is missing, something that is not there. Sometimes I like living in the United States, but other times I miss Europe.”

Ana de Armas: “The break confirmed that it was not the place for me”

and left the judgment definitive about it. Going through the break confirmed what I thought. This was not the place for me..

Ana de Armas lives his ‘new’ life. Installed in New York and maintaining a relationship with Paul Boukadakis, Tinder executive. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there.. And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet. I barely know anyone,” reflected the artist.