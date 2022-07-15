Ana de Armas confesses what was the most “horrible” part of her relationship with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas has become one of the Latin actresses with the most international projection. The Cuban actress, whom we met in Spain thanks to her work in successful series such as The intershiphas earned a small niche in Hollywood through hard work, effort and talent, and is already rubbing shoulders with top stars such as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, with whom his latest film is currently being presented, The Gray Man (2022).

However, the Cuban actress became a regular name in the gossip press back in March 2020, which many will remember because it marked the beginning of the first confinements due to covid, but which others keep alive in their memory for the birth of an unexpected couple: the one formed by Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, among whom love arose after filming together deep water (2020).

Ben Affleck and Ana de Arma became the couple of the pandemic. GTRES

A love that walked through the streets of their neighborhood in Los Angeles and that was photographed daily by the reporters gathered there, who took advantage of the slightest opportunity that the couple went out to walk their dogs, for a coffee, to throw out the garbage, to look for the newspaper… To photograph them. Always together, always walking, always in the same place. To such an extent that the couple installed a cardboard figure of the actress in the garden of the actor’s house so that they could continue taking photos of her.

Proclaimed protagonists of the gossip press at the time of the pandemic, they surprised with their breakup in January 2021 after almost a year of relationship. A decision that at that time was confirmed had been taken in a “friendly” manner; Ben Affleck has remade his life with Jennifer Lopez and the subject was never discussed again. Until now, because Ana de Armas has confessed some details about that mysterious relationship and the reasons that led her not only to leave her, but also to have to leave the city of Los Angeles, where she had been living for seven years.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, during their relationship. GTRES

The actress has been honest with the magazine she, where he has confessed what was the most “horrible” thing about his relationship with Ben Affleck: the media attention to their relationship. A harassment that she could not bear and that led her to have to leave the city. Even so, he does not take it as something negative, because it helped him “reevaluate her life” in Hollywood and reestablish her priorities, realizing that it was not the place for her: “It became a little too . There is no way out”, she admits, “It is a city with bright lights that keeps you anxious all the time, you always have that feeling that there is something that you do not have, that you are missing something”.

Moreover, at the time of the breakup, some sources close to the couple’s environment cited the actress’s desire to leave the city as the point of no return that would break the relationship forever, since the actor would have refused to leave. Brentwood, where his three children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, live. Thus, prioritizing her mental well-being, it would have been the Cuban who would have made the decision to end their relationship.

Delighted with her current life

Today, the actress enjoys her life in New York, which has nothing to do with the west coast of the country and has provided her with the tranquility and anonymity that she longed for. She lives there with her new partner, Paul Boukadakis, vice president of Tinder, with whom the actress has had a relationship for a year, after meeting him during the pandemic through a mutual friend.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in “The Gray Man.” GTRES

Currently, the actress is promoting The Gray Man, an action movie where she has been placed under the orders of the Russo brothers and which will be released this summer on Netflix; and in September we will be able to see her in Blonde, giving life to the mythical Marylin Monroe, in which many say it is her performance of her career.