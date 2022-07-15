An intense and overwhelming film – Shows

`Elvis’. Address: Baz Luhrmann. Script: Jeremy Doner, Sam Bromell, B. Luhrmann, Craig Pearce. Music: Elliott Wheeler. Photography: Mandy Walker. Actors: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson. Duration: 159 minutes. Classification: suitable for ages 13 and up.

After the ovation at the last Cannes Film Festival, where it was applauded by critics, the latest film by director Baz Luhrmann (`The Great Gatsby’, `Moulin Rouge’, `Romeo and Juliet’) arrived in theaters in our country. , starring Austin Butler. An overwhelming and intense film about the life of the icon Elvis Presley, from his beginnings until his death.

The film, in its more than two and a half hours, does not skimp on resources or doses them. From the first minute, Lurhmann puts everything he considers necessary (perhaps too much) to attract the viewer: colors, music, a wide variety of characters and styles, visual resources, camera effects, flashbacks Y flash forwards to portray, on the one hand, the beginnings of Elvis’s life, and on the other hand, the manager’s view of the different events that occurred in the pop star’s short but intense life.

MEGAPRODUCTION

The story is based on the story of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) to illustrate the rise, the ups and downs and the consecration of who represented rock and pop in the United States at a time when a white singer could not surround himself with musicians. colored without being frowned upon. Although the film not only focuses on Elvis’s professional face, since it portrays various aspects of his family and love ties (the character of Priscilla, played by Olivia DeJonge, is central to that aspect), the film as a whole may be remembered more for its great production and the effect of entertaining the audience, than for its sensitivity in dealing with more dramatic axes, which are very present in the real story of Elvis and could have been worked with more care and depth.

Butler does a remarkable job of interpretation and delivery. succeed in conveying that sex appeal for which Elvis was so recognized, beyond his indisputable musical talent. The Oscar-winning Hanks shows a correct and detestable Tom Parker, although his extreme characterization makes him unrecognizable at times.

Visually, the film is overwhelming, its excellence on a technical and musical level cannot be denied (excellent work by Elliott Wheeler in this regard). It is noted that Luhrmann had a top-level team to carry out this biopic about a singer who generated a wave of loyal fans that keep him alive today. His music transcended it and this movie comes to remember some endearing and catchy songs and interpretations that make the viewer want to go out and rock.

If the goal was to be entertained and listen to Presley’s hits, `Elvis’ more than delivers.