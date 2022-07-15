An Android mobile designed by Jony Ive is finally possible

Jony Ive’s era at Apple ends 30 years later, so now, with his signature LoveFrom through, we are much closer to seeing him designing an Android mobile… Let’s do it!

Carl Pei’s recent Nothing Phone (1) is probably The most similar Android mobile to an iPhone that you have seen in recent times, although in reality very soon we could see an Android phone designed by Jony Iveas the former chief designer of Apple He has definitively said goodbye to the Cupertino company.

And all this when the market was beginning to flirt with Apple’s price increase that is already expected for future iPhone 14s, and while many managers questioned the bill that Apple was paying to LoveFromthe independent studio that Jony Ive had set up a couple of years ago after leaving Cupertino and through which he continued to collaborate with the apple giant.

Three years later it seems that love is over, as both the companions of The Verge and The New York Times have confirmed that the popular designer and Apple separate their paths three years later and definitivelyand they do it in the middle of negotiating a new collaboration contract and apparently because of a red line that Jony Ive would have crossed.

The Ive era ends at Apple three years after the departure of the designer, who is now seeking more freedom and the possibility of accepting clients without the need for authorization from Cupertino.

Apple begins the drastic increase in mobile prices

As has transpired, in 2019 both Apple and LoveFrom had reached a multi-million dollar agreement which is estimated at about 100 million dollars, so that Jony Ive would continue to be linked to the design of the devices, leading the new Apple product design teams, although Tim Cook and his people had kept the right to restrict and / or choose customers what LoveFrom might or might not work with.

At that time, Jony Ive said that he hoped to continue collaborating with Apple “for many years”although it seems now he would have asked for the freedom to accept the clients he wantedtrying to eliminate from the new contract that necessary prior authorization by Apple, which would not have accepted this condition under no circumstances.

In addition, obviously in the decision they also seem to have weighed heavily the criticism and doubts from the Cupertino board of directors for the enormous amounts of money that were paid to his former head of design, which as if that were not enough would have brought many of Apple’s top designers to LoveFrom.

30 years of technological innovation that say goodbye, and total freedom for a Jony Ive who will continue working with Airbnb and Ferrari although now with the possibility of signing an Android mobile… Why not?

With these premises, it seems clear that the marriage was doomed to break upso Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, will continue to personally lead Apple’s design teams, which will be supported from now on by the marketing department at the time of “the choice of products”.

For its part, Jony Ivewho had been at Apple since 1992 taking care of some of the most iconic products like the iMac or the white iPod headphones, will now continue directing LoveFrom with complete freedomkeeping to Airbnb and Ferrari as its main clients but with the possibility, now yes, of signing new contracts also in the mobile industry.

Will we see an Android phone bearing the signature of Jony Ive? Well, time will tell, but now at least it’s more possible than ever…

