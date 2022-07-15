America does not close the squad, they hope to go for one more reinforcement

In this situation ESPNDigital was able to learn that the team keeps an eye on the summer market, they do not consider the squad to be closed and they have until September 5 to obtain another player in the transfer window.

The America He does not close the doors to look for one more reinforcement and he does not set a deadline in the face of the possibility that the Spaniard will be transferred Jorge Merewho did not make the trip with the team to the USAwhere they will hold three friendly matches against European rivals.

The 25-year-old defender lived this Thursday what would be his last training session as azulcrema, as the squad will be out of the country for two and a half weeks.

In this situation ESPNDigital was able to learn that the team keeps an eye on the summer market, they do not consider the squad to be closed and they have until September 5 to obtain another player in the transfer window. However, for these dates the MX League will be in the final stretch of the regular tournament.

Similarly, sources pointed out that not only Mere has interested in other countries, but he is the former player of the Cologne of Germany who is in front of the exit door, because he seeks to return to Europe after a first semester ñ where he did not consolidate himself as a starter and also lost the fight for being the first option for a change.

The other two elements that did not travel to North American soil were Roger Martinez Y savior kings. The first would still be out of activity for up to seven weeks due to an injury to the proximal tendon of the left rectus femoris.

savior kings He stays in the country to continue with his rehabilitation after suffering from his injury during the open-door training they did at the Aztec stadium.

America will be practically out of the capital for three weeks. On July 17 they will face Chelsea in The Vegas, Nevada; later, they will be measured with Manchester Citychampion of the premier leagueon the 20th.

The feathered ones will return to Mexican soil to play against Xolos on July 23 and will return to the USA for his commitment to the real Madrid on July 26.

Their return to the country’s capital will be for the match against León, which will take place on the 30th of this month, but they will return to US soil for the match against LAFC of Carlos candlewhich will be held on August 3.