Alejandro Irarragorri explains why it is preferable to bet on the MLS instead of Copa Libertadores

Alejandro Irarragori, in an interview for ESPN, questions the cost-benefits that the Copa Libertadores had for Mexican soccer

the president of Orlegi Group, Alejandro Irarragorriconsidered that it will have more benefits for the MX League approach the mls to return to compete Libertadores Cup.

“The inevitable is that the MLS wave is adding, hiring. If the MLS has been growing, we send four teams to Libertadores and we break calendars, we break any possibility of having a structured tournament, with a league of 30 teams and that has been raising its level of competition, which is going to raise it even more, in a territory which is almost local to us; It can generate better resources for us that will help to better train players. Covering your eyes and thinking that the MLS is not going to grow is blindness,” he commented. Alejandro Irarragorri in interview with ESPN.

The Mexican businessman considered that going to the Libertadores “only benefited 20 percent of the players” of the MX League, while the opportunity to go to the “American market” was neglected.

“One of the virtues of Mexican soccer is the American market, if we lose the Mexican-American market, against the solid steps of the mls, we are going to fall into an uncomfortable situation, because we will not have the resources to invest. Also now I see more open minds towards the consolidation of television rights. The shapes are taking us there,” he acknowledged. Alejandro Irarragorri.

Alejandro Irarragori, president of Grupo Orlegi, analyzes the advantages and disadvantages of returning to the Copa Libertadores for Mexican soccer teams. EPA

He added that the objective is that “the MX League grow as a whole, instead of three or four.”

“When you talk about Liberators, I ask you, who does go to Libertadores? The problem is that, if they benefit a few, how many teams went and under what conditions, what did it imply for you as a league. Let’s say we go to Libertadores and you embark on the adventure, because only four teams benefit, 20 percent will compete in a South American competition. Did that solve everything?” he questioned.

“We need better owners, more consolidated properties that allow a spill to all the structures and be closer to our fans of the USA”.