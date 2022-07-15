A weekend full of interesting plans with which to combat the heat and the lack of holiday activity. Alcorcón Leisure Agenda from July 15 to 17

Alcorcón never disappoints when it comes to proposing leisure plans with which to fill our weekends. Not even in this one, which is linked to the hottest night in Alcorconwhich we suffered last Thursday July 14; and seeing ourselves immersed in the heat wave.

summer cinema

To begin with, we must extol the wonderful nights of summer cinemawhich this year they are getting big success among our neighbors. And so it will continue to be this weekend. Friday night July 15in the Paco de Lucia Auditoriumof Republic Parkthe film will be broadcast “Father There Is No More Than One 2″the second installment of this saga with character funny.

The entry it is free and totally free, until filling capacity. It will be issued at 10:30 p.m. of the night. What better plan for this Friday night to throw us some laughs in family hand in hand Safe Santiago, director Y lead actor of the movie?

Saturday theater… and musical

Saturday July 16th gives us the opportunity to attend, also for freeto the Family Theaterinvited by the Sun and Earth Company. At 11:00 a.m. will be represented “Ducky, Ducky?” on the Grandparents Squarelocated in the Main Street of Alcorcon.

It should be noted that, for this plan, and taking into account that it is for the morningthe City hall warns about the extreme heat. and proposes the use of capsas well as a suitable hydrationespecially for those older and younger. On the other hand, it is recommended to go with a cushionfor a larger comfort when enjoying the show.

Likewise, the same Saturday, at 9:30 p.m., the IAPM Auditorium of the Apostolic Church of Alcorcón (located at Calle Granizo, 2) hosts the exclusive premiere of ‘HENKO: The Musical’. A play that opens in Alcorcón and whose admission is completely free, until full capacity. For more information, you can click here.

Sunday in family

For Sunday afternoon/evening July 17tha good capacity is expected for the children’s show, in the form of concert. this will be “Love Freedom” in charge of the group I am Mouse. The entrance is totally free Y without any cost.

The concert will be at 9:30 p.m., It has been delayed an hour due to high temperatures. It will take place in a designated space in the darwin parkat the height of the intersection between the Pablo Picasso Street and Mestizaje Street.

Gastronomy

The culinary recommendation of the weekend is none other than Kasiba. Located in the Cíes Islands Streetclose to the subway south gateof Alcorconit is a restaurant that fuses the japanese gastronomy with the Filipino.

Although there are people who are reluctant to eat exotic what comes out of it traditionalin Kasiba will change their opinion will open your mind (and your palate). There are numerous cases of alcorconeros neighbors who have come to the premises without liking the sushinot even japanese gastronomyand they have left more than happy.

And it’s not everything sushi what glitters Kasiba’s letter has many different disheswith amazing blends and scents that will make you lick your fingers. Special mention has the “Prawn Rock” and the “Kimuchi Squid”two of the bestsellers of this delicious restaurant.

people from all over Madrid go to Kasiba to delight in your prescriptions. Don’t be the only one who will miss it and book your table:

The pools, the great claim

Everyone knows that we are going through a horrible summer storm, in terms of heat it means. And whoever doesn’t know it, it’s because he wants to play dumb, or not from this planet.

very high temperatures are preventing us from carrying out our daily activities with total normality, at least without needing a bottle of cold water every ten minutes. This has caused, for example, that this past Thursday July 15 We have suffered one of the hottest nights in the history of Alcorcón, if not the hottest.

For all these reasons, the great attraction for weekends in Alcorconand in general in everything Madridis none other than the municipal swimming pools. Thus, the swimming pools The songs and of The Canalejawill open their doors to the public, one more day, to try fight this horrible heat. To be able to access both, everything is said, you have to pay entrance.

Do not forget that the pool of Santo Domingo it’s found still closed. Also, if you prefer, and you have friends who have own pool in your home or in your community of neighbors, It will always be a good plan to join you at his house to give you a dip

The cinema and its air conditioning, kings of leisure

three waters Y X-Madrid They knock on our door once again. And the two great attractions for this ‘weekend’ and the coming weeks are Father There Is No More Than One 3 Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

Regarding Father There Is No More Than One 3continues the saga that tonight July 15we can enjoy ourselves summer cinema. A new installment of the films directed by and starring the legendary Safe Santiagoand that have a cast of the caliber of Anthony Resines, Silvia April either Leo Harlem, which will surely delight the viewers. More than one will produce multiple laughter.

On the other hand, we find Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie series of cinematic universe of Marvel offers us a new installment, the fourth of the God of Thunder, Thor.

In this feature film we will experience new fantasy and action sceneswhich of course will have epic scenes starring Chris Hemsworthwhich will already remain in the retina from viewers for a long time. Would you seriously miss the return of Natalie Portman a MarvelInterpreting Jane Fosterthe great earthly and forbidden love of Thor?

A luxury cast

If already by itself Marvel we are accustomed to presenting spectacular films that have exquisite deliveries, this time they have not fallen short. The film has in its cast names like Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans or the Spanish Elsa Pataky; as well as cameos from the likes of Sam Neil or the very Matt Damon.

This new installment surprises for two things: the return of the well-known actress Natalie Portman to the marvel universeand the emergence of the prestigious English actor Christian Balewho will play the villain hat the butcher of gods. Below we show you the fastest links to be able to get your tickets … Run, they fly!

main photography: Jose Maria Munoz Prados

*The use or distribution without prior consent of the text or images that appear in this article is strictly prohibited.

