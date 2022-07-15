Alberto Del Río compares Paige to John Cena in one aspect

Several years ago, Paige and Alberto del Río formed one of the most controversial couples in the world of wrestling. After a while and several incidents of the most notorious, both ended the relationship, but even so, they continued threatening and accusing each other of physical and psychological abuse for years.

Now, the SportsKeeda medium has asked Del Río about his opinion on the future of Paige’s career after his departure from WWE, and the former world champion compared the reactions that Paige generates with those of John Cena. These were his words:

“I think so (that he can have a career in wrestling outside of WWE). He is still young and there are a lot of people who like it…And also a lot of people who don’t like it. This is how things work in pro wrestling. That happens to everyone. Including my friend John Cena. that is, there is millions who love him and millions who hate him“.

“In whatever she does, I wish her well. I don’t wish her anything, good or bad. Yes, her family affected my life, I’ve said it several times, and now I have no animosity towards her. I just want to continue being happy, getting opportunities.”

Regarding Paige, the former British fighter ended her contract with WWE on July 7. On several occasions, she has reiterated her interest in returning to the ring if his physique allows it, and both Paige and other wrestling promotions have mentioned the possibility of her signing. For now, Paige has already been announced for the Starrcast V convention this July and her appearance at her family’s company in the fall, although neither would mean her return to competition.

As for Del Río, in the rest of the interview with Sportskeeda, the Mexican made clear his interest in competing again in large companies, including WWE. Furthermore, he wanted to remind people that it was “annoyed” and that in the end it has been shown that he was right from the beginning in his legal conflicts.

