After controversial lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp releases album with Jeff Beck

Fresh off his much-hyped and controversial defamation lawsuit in court, the American actor Johnny Depp tried to prove his creative career was back on track on Friday, releasing an album alongside veteran English rock and blues guitarist Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album baptized “18”, in which Depp sings and touch the guitarmainly presents versions of themes by other artists and until now has been criticized by the chroniclers of the field.

It is unlikely that this album will occupy a prominent place in the repertoire of Beck, a former member of the famous The Yardbirds78 years old.

The album features performances of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation,” as well as the American band’s classic Velvet Underground “Venus In Furs”.

The inclusion of a song centered on the sadomasochism It may seem strange to some, given that the ultra-mediated trial he faced focused on alleged domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife. AmberHeard, actress best known for her role in “Aquaman.”

The album also features two songs written by the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star: “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” and “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.”

“Erased by the same world that made her a star/Without beauty, caught in its web,” Depp sings about Lamarr, the Austrian actress who secluded herself in the last years of her life until her death in 2000 in the United States, to the 85 years.

Depp and Beck met in 2016, gaining confidence discussing “about cars and guitars” before the latter said he began to appreciate “Depp’s serious songwriting skills and ear for music.”

For this album they had started working in 2019, before the explosion of the coronavirus pandemic in United States.

It’s far from Depp’s first foray into music: the actor has recorded and toured for over a decade with the hollywood vampiresa supergroup that began with Alice Cooper Y joe perry (Aerosmith).

Beck is currently on tour in Europe, with Depp as a special guest.

This spring, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages in the defamation lawsuit against Heard, who in turn was due $2 million.

The jury in the case found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp by describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed published in the daily. The Washington Post, although he did not identify the actor directly by name.

Depp maintained that he suffered damage to your reputation after that post.