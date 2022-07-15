a youtuber has opened the Nothing Phone (1) to see how it is inside

How is the interior of the most anticipated mobile in years? We can finally get out of doubt

It was only a matter of time until someone decided to venture out and open the new Nothing Phone (1) to see how it really is insideand if the components that its transparent back allows us to see are real, or if the brand has resorted to the typical trick of placing a trim on them.

He has been the youtuber behind the well-known channel Dave2D who has accepted the challenge, and has decided to share with the world what the Nothing Phone (1) really looks like inside.

An impressive work of design and “modularization”

There is not the slightest doubt that the aesthetic section is the great asset of the Nothing Phone (1) compared to the competition. After all, the brand has turned to experts in the field such as Adam Bates, former Dyson design chief who is now Nothing’s design director, and Teenage Engineering’s Tom Howard.

With the aim of building a unique device, the brand decided make transparencies the differentiating feature of its first smartphone, as it did with the first product in its short history, the Nothing Ear headphones (1).

Other companies, such as Xiaomi or HTC, have already experimented with mobile phones with a transparent or semi-transparent back, but in their case they were nothing more than special versions of existing models. Nothing, instead, has designed your device with this peculiarity in mindproposing a design where all the protagonism falls on the totally transparent back.

In the video, available under these lines, you can see how the youtuber easily remove the Gorilla Glass 5 glass back panel to access the bowels of the phone.

Once there, you can see how, unlike what is seen in models like the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer, each of the components that are observed is placed independently of the restand can be removed through the connectors that anchor them to the motherboard through “pogo” type pins, which facilitate the assembly and disassembly of the device.

Other details that attract the attention of the youtuber is the Nothing’s decision to include diffusers located above the LED strips located on the back of the phone, and the wireless charging coil shapewhich unlike that of other mobiles, not completely circular.

In addition to the visible rear components, Nothing has also added several plastic elements that act as trims to give the device that unique look that characterizes it.

As the youtuber concludes, once all the visible components have been removed, the inside of the Nothing Phone (1) is not very different from other smartphones. However, with a few simple adjustments, the brand has managed to make its first phone capable of having its own character and standing out from the rest.

