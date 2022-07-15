“A breath of fresh air” – “Thor: Love and Thunder”

A BREATH OF AIR

by Alessio Lauria; Aldo Baglio, Lucia Ocone, Giovanni Calcagno, Ludovica Martino, Davide Calgaro, Manuela Ventura, Massimiliano Benvenuto, Mario Di Leva, Tony Sperandeo. Italy, 2022.

For many years he left his native Sicily for Milan where he runs a pizzeria with his wife Teresa and their son Enzo. But business is not going very well and Salvo, without saying anything to his family, has been heavily and recklessly in debt to a usurer. When suddenly, following the death of his father, with whom Salvo has no longer had contact for some time, a notary invites him to go to his hometown to say goodbye to the deceased and read his will. There he will learn that his father has still left him the farmhouse where he grew up, in equal parts with his brother Lillo. The unexpected legacy could be a lifeline for Salvo who would have the opportunity to save the pizzeria through the sale of the property. But his brother has no intention of selling and even his son Enzo has dreams as a musician and not as a pizza maker and Salvo’s plans will inevitably have to be revised in some way.

Previewed at the Taormina Film Festival 2022 and in the cinemas from Thursday 7 July, “A breath of fresh air” is a pleasant comedy tinged with melancholy that through the backward journey of its protagonists (also through curious flashbacks) from the sparkling and frenetic Milan to slow and sunny Sicily makes us rediscover, almost like a poem by Guido Gozzano, the love for “the little things”; the comedy of Aldo Baglio (also co-author of the screenplay) for once away from his long-time companions Giovanni and Giacomo, becomes more nuanced and in some way, intimate, laughing and reflecting at the same time. Nice cast with, in addition to the aforementioned Aldo Baglio / Salvo, Tony Sperandeo as his father, Lucia Ocone as Teresa and Giovanni Calcagno di Lillo.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

by Taika Waititi; Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Taika Waititi, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy. Usa, 2022.

After the epic battles narrated in “Avengers: Endgame” Thor, the son of Odin, was forced to take a rest period to regain serenity and physical shape. But the well-deserved hiatus of the God of Thunder is soon interrupted by the plots of Gorr The God Butcher who is unleashing terror in the universe. Gorr’s project is more evident than ever: to wipe out any divinity that may hinder him and then set himself up as the only supreme authority in the universe. To face the unexpected and very dangerous situation Thor will ask for the collaboration and help of King Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster who, to Thor’s amazement, wields Mjolnir, the first enchanted hammer of the Thunder God, and shows to have gods. incredible powers. Thor along with his fellow adventurers will undertake a shocking cosmic enterprise to neutralize the plans of the “Slaughterer of the Gods” and stop his extermination project before it is too late.

Fourth chapter after “Ragnarok” dedicated to Thor and second direction by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will not disappoint lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is in fact more dynamic, colorful and compelling than the previous episode, the villain Gorr / Christian Bale is nothing short of superlative and even the character of Jane Foster / Natalie Portman helps to give depth and intensity to the narrative. A Barnum Circus with a powerful visual impact able to offer laughter, panic, suspense, drama and fun in equal ways.